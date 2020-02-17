The Music of Cream touring band more than a tribute act

Cream was arguably the first rock super-group. Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce teamed-up in the mid-1960s and produced a handful of blues-drenched, multi-million-selling recordings including a certified masterpiece, Disraeli Gears.

Now, 50 years later and after Baker’s death last October (Bruce died in 2014), Ginger’s son, Kofi Baker is joined by Clapton’s nephew, Will Johns and a pair of rock stalwarts on a 50th Anniversary World Tour celebration, The Music of Cream.

The project began touring Australia and New Zealand in 2017 and has played dozens of shows since in the UK and North America. The celebratory Music of Cream comes to Victoria’s McPherson Playhouse on Friday, Feb. 28.

Kofi Baker first played drums with his famous father on British television when he was just six. The son’s long career in music includes stints drumming with numerous rock stars including Jack Bruce, Corky Laing, and Robben Ford.

Johns’ father engineered classic recordings by Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones, and his uncle Glyn Johns was another British studio wizard. Guitarist Will has also played with rock royalty including Bruce and The Clash’s Joe Strummer, and has produced three solo LPs, including the acclaimed Something Old, Something New.

Bassist Sean McNabb is a fixture in the L.A. studio scene with over 40 LPs on his resume and work with such name acts as Kiss, Ozzie Osbourne, Edgar Winter and Quiet Riot. Also part of the touring Music of Cream band is guitarist/keyboardist Chris Shutters, a two-time National Blues Champion.

The current tour includes a complete, live performance of Disraeli Gears and some of Clapton’s classic hits played in front of big screen images of Cream, as well as family video footage, and other intimate photographic images. The between-song banter from the boys in the band includes shared stories and insights into the music of Cream. It should be quite a night.

For tickets and more information visit rmts.bc.ca or call 250-386-6121.



