Theatre performances can be ordered to Greater Victoria front yards this summer

Theatre SKAM is offering mobile, pop-up performances to Greater Victoria residents once again this summer. They’ll feature emerging artists Yasmin D’Oshun, left, Courtney Crawford, Kaelan Bain and Kendra Bidwell. (Courtesy of Theatre SKAM)

Theatre SKAM offering mobile, pop-up performances once again

Pull up a lawn chair or plunk yourself onto the patio because Theatre SKAM is offering home-delivered pop-up performances to Greater Victoria residents this summer.

The Victoria-based theatre company launched its mobile shows last year when indoor stages were first closed and says they were a hit. Now, despite live theatres being allowed to reopen, Theatre SKAM is still planning to offer its safer, outdoor alternative.

Ordering a show is easy. People can choose from a variety of dates and times on the Theatre SKAM website and request one or more of the company’s show offerings.

Currently, there are four performances on tap:

Hearty Stew – A series of four quick plays including a decades-old feud, the inconveniences of COVID-19, a search for happiness and siblings learning to cope after a loss.

Dine n’ Dash – Another collection, featuring kittens, diving boards, a tax collector and a mystical quest.

Mystery Meat – A construction worker, an office crush and detective Sheryl Holmes are featured in this piece.

Hot Wings With a Side of Ranch – This piece promises a deserted island with a dash of romance.

Director Paula Laroche Humby described the shows as high-energy and physical with a lot of heart. They’re performed by emerging artists Courtney Crawford, Kaelan Bain, Kendra Bidwell and Yasmin D’Oshun. Each performance runs about 15 minutes and tickets are by donation.

“We’re running on a pay what you can system,” said Matthew Payne, artistic and managing producer for Theatre SKAM in a release. “We have recommended donation amounts, but if you need a show for whatever reason, book it and we’re there.”

The only requirements are that the location has a 10-metre, mostly flat parking space for the pop-up pick-up truck and that there is six feet between the performers and onlookers. Otherwise, the four performers are happy to show up for birthday parties, community events or neighbourhood gatherings.

Bookings can be made at skam.ca/pop-up.

