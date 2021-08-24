Ticketing error interrupted sales for All Ways Home festival in Langford but lots still available

Some buyers thought it was sold out, but was just closed for a fix

Lots of tickets left for All Ways Home festival in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Lots of tickets are still available for the All Ways Home music festival on Sept. 4 and 5. Initial sales were strong as expected, until buyers noticed they’d been charged in U.S. dollars instead of Canadian.

The ticket sales platform had to temporarily close sales to fix the error and refund the difference to buyers. Sales are back up and running, but headliner Jesse Roper said some people got the idea the show was sold out.

“I’m running into people saying, ‘It’s crazy your show, I couldn’t even get any tickets.’ And I’m like, no there’s actually so many tickets left,” Roper said.

For the first live show Roper will play with his band in over a year, he’s hoping they can play to a full crowd.

Tickets are $125 for the weekend, with an optional $30 add-on to access the field. Visit allwayshomefestival.ca.

Roper is headlining with Current Swell and Snotty Nose Rez Kids, a band he opened for at Haida Gwaii’s Edge of the World festival. Also playing are: Bedouin Soundclash, Whitehorse, Jon & Roy, Carmanah, Fleece, Pastel Blank, Nicky Mackenzie, Old Soul Rebel and more.

