FILE - In this June 20, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer talks during a news conference in Los Angeles. Feuer’s office filed misdemeanor charges against TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray after they hosted recent parties in the Hollywood Hills despite the city’s ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Feuer said he is not aware of any COVID-19 cases that have been linked to their parties. (AP Photo/Christopher Weber, File)

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges after they hosted recent parties in the Hollywood Hills despite the city’s ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said Friday.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office filed misdemeanour charges Thursday against Hall and Gray. The internet celebrities with millions of followers on TikTok share a home and allegedly held two parties less than a week apart.

It was not immediately clear if Hall and Gray had attorneys who could speak on their behalf and efforts to reach their representatives were unsuccessful.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said he is not aware of any COVID-19 cases that have yet been linked to the Aug. 8 and Aug. 14 house parties, but the two-week period for symptoms to appear has not passed. Los Angeles police responded to both parties, which featured several hundred guests, and issued citations.

“If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok in the middle of a public health crisis, you should be modeling great behaviour, best practices, for all of us, rather than brazenly violating the law and posting videos about it,” Feuer said during a news conference Friday.

READ MORE: TikTok celebrity Datrie spotted in Vernon

Hall and Gray are accused of violating the city’s pandemic health order and a party house ordinance. Penalties include a year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines. The Aug. 14 party was reportedly to celebrate Hall’s 21st birthday.

Mayor Eric Garcetti last week authorized the city to shut off water and power to the home. “Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills,” Garcetti said.

With bars closed in town, large house parties can become “superspreaders” of COVID-19, Garcetti said.

Garcetti’s action followed an Aug. 3 party at a different home in the city where hundreds of people gathered without masks or social distancing. The party ended in a shooting that killed a woman and wounded two other people.

Los Angeles County has recorded nearly 237,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 5,700 deaths, making it the hardest-hit county in the state.

“It isn’t just the party house itself that’s affected,” Feuer said. “These individuals who attend your parties could leave and spread (the virus) to siblings, to parents, to grandparents, to coworkers, to others in the public.”

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

READ MORE: Elections Canada says two-day voting possible amid COVID-19 if election called this fall

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TikTok

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Buffy Sainte-Marie to headline virtual B.C. Indigenous music festival

Just Posted

Firefighters rescue small dog from structure fire in Central Saanich

Building suffers extensive damage, no other injuries reported

Greater Victoria has had 46 cases of COVID-19

BCCDC releases COVID-19 cases by regions

Saanich junior hockey team seeks public input on potential new names

Shortlist includes Summit, Squid, Predators, Defenders, Riptide

Former owner of Sooke Harbour House suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

North Saanich Repair Café sets out to reduce waste

Additional cafés scheduled for the fall

VIDEO: Victoria boy’s owl encounter draws thousands of YouTube views

12-year-old beats pandemic boredom with YouTube channel

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Goat knows how to float in Okanagan

Vernon ultra-athlete Shanda Hill took her pet goat paddleboarding over the weekend

Judge postpones decision on returning teen charged in Kenosha killings to Wisconsin

An Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing

Sentencing hearing underway for Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six shootings

Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in July

Nanaimo NightOwls baseball team announces first manager

Greg Frady signed to five-year contract to coach West Coast League franchise

29 kg of suspected opium poppy seized at South Surrey border

Dried plants and pods found Aug. 12 in northbound tractor-trailer: CBSA

Most Read