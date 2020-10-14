Some Halloween activities are taking place in Sooke. One event is the Pemberton Homes kids’ colouring contest. File - Sooke News Mirror)

TOP 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Looking for something to do this week?

Looking for something to do this week?

MUSIC

West My Friend is the featured performer at this Saturday’s (Oct. 17) Sooke Folk Music Society Coffeehouse.

This year’s coffeehouse is performed online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coffeehouse features an hour of open stage performances starting at 7 p.m., followed by the feature performance at 8 p.m. E-transfer donations fund the show, donate at sookefolkmusic@gmail.com.

For more information, please go online to sookefolkmusicsociety.com or on Facebook at 2020 Sooke Folk Music.

POLITICS

The four men seeking to be the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca will take to Zoom on Thursday (Oct. 15) in an all-candidates forum hosted by the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce, the West Shore Chamber of Commerce and the Sooke Multi-Belief Initiative.

The candidates are New Democrat John Horgan, Liberal Kelly Darwin, Green Gord Baird and Communist Tyson Strandlund.

Voters can register beforehand at www.westshore.bc.ca for Zoom. The event is also on YouTube.

FAMILY

Pemberton Holmes is getting ready for Halloween with a kids’ colouring contest.

Please drop by the company’s real estate office at 6716 West Coast Rd. to pick up a colouring sheet (or download it off its Facebook page) and drop it off fully coloured by Oct. 29.

The most creative wins one of three spooky prize baskets.

ENTERTAINMENT

A Shirley Loves Music concert is tuning up for the Shirley Community Hall on Friday (Oct. 16) with guest performer Threewheeler.

Guests are reminded face masks are mandatory, and COVID health regulations are enforced. Names and contact information will be required. If you have any questions, please email shansjams@gmail.com.

The music starts at 7:30 p.m.

STORYTIME

The Vancouver Island Regional Library hosts Virtual Storytime for preschoolers every Monday and Friday morning.

The event includes songs, stories, fingerplay and puppets.

Preschoolers and their families are invited to join library staff online at the Storytime Corner Facebook Group, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

•••

Do you have an item for Top 5? Email submissions to editor@sookenewsmirror.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
