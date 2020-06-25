Top 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Looking for something to do this week? Why not a summer picnic in one of Sooke’s many parks. (Pixabay photo)

Sports

The DeMamiel Creek Par 3 Golf Course is a fairway where conditions are something between pretty darn good, and almost perfect.

And if you’re looking for something to do for a couple of hours that’s relaxing, fun and recreational, then DeMamiel Creek is the place to go.

You can register your tee time by calling SEAPARC at 250-642-8000 or online at www.seaparc.ca.

History

Ready to take a step into history?

The Sooke Region Museum opened its doors for the first time this week after it was forced to close in March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum inspires an appreciation of the Sooke Region’s past and its relevance to the present and future.

The museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 250-642-6351 or go online to sookeregionmuseum.ca.

Fishing

Saltwater fishing in Sooke during the month of June can be very exciting. Large chinook are moving through the Strait of Georgia headed for their respective rivers to finally spawn in the fall, and Secretary Island can be a great place to troll for the large spring/chinook. So head out to the local waters, drop a line, and enjoy.

Picnic

The warm summer weather makes us all want to get out and go for a picnic. Sooke has many great locations to unpack your meal and enjoy the sunshine and surrounding areas. Here are three of our favourites: Ed Macgregor Park, John Phillips Park, and the Sooke River Flats.

Celebration

Oh, Canada … Sooke doesn’t have any official Canada Day celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still celebrate the nation’s 153rd birthday with a virtual Canada Day event sponsored by the City of Victoria. The online production will feature music and performances from local groups as well as crowd-sourced community content. The Canada Day celebrations can be accessed online at www.canadadayvictoria.ca on July 1 at 7 p.m.



