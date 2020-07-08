A male red rock crab ready for the cooking pot. (Devon Bidal - Sooke News Mirror)

TOP 5: Some suggestions for your week ahead

Day Trip

Port Renfrew is dubbed the Tall Tree Capital of Canada for good reason.

The region is home to some of the most spectacular stands of old-growth forest in Canada and many of these old-growth trees have become internationally-known tourist destinations.

Perhaps the most well known of these ancient forests is the magnificent Avatar Grove. A 1.2-kilometre trail allows visitors to get close to trees that are estimated to be more than 500 years old.

Recreation

Lace up your running shoes and go for a jog.

The Sooke Region is blessed with kilometres of trails to explore and offers some of the best running trails in B.C.

Perhaps the most popular trail is the Galloping Goose Regional trail, which spans a 60-kilometre distance from Sooke to downtown Victoria, offering paved sections towards Victoria.

If you want to stay closer to home, you can try Whiffin Spit, Sea to Sea Regional Park, or the Coast Trail in East Sooke Regional Park.

Shopping

The Shirley Country Market is back.

Along with all of the farm fresh produce and local food products made from the Islands farm bounty, you can now enjoy some of the Islands most unique crafts and artisan creations.

The market runs every Sunday until Sept. 6 at Pioneer Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Family

Catching (and eating) succulent crustaceans is fun a pastime on the West Coast.

As locals, we’ve got the inside track on favourite Sooke crab fishing spots for delicious dungeness and red rock crab. The easiest way to fish for crab is off the Sooke Rotary Pier and Boardwalk. Crustaceans swarm bait-traps like hungry crows.

All you need is a crab fishing license, and an appetite for fun.

Picnic

The warm summer weather makes us all want to get out and go for a picnic. Sooke has many great locations to unpack your meal and enjoy the sunshine and surrounding areas. Here are two of our favourites: John Phillips Memorial Park, and the Sooke River Flats.


