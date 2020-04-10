Trio of rock shows rescheduled for Alix Goolden Hall

Syl Thompson of Victoria joins his bandmates in a rescheduled performance of A Night of Bowie: The Definitive Bowie Experience, Nov. 21 at the Alix Goolden Hall. Photo contributed

Not many people have been able to speak with conviction about rescheduling concerts and other arts-related events, but Victoria-based Ghostfinger Productions dipped its toe into those waters to give music lovers something to look forward to.

A Night of Bowie: The Definitive Bowie Experience starring Island musician Syl Thompson was originally scheduled for March 28, but due to the ban on gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it was postponed.

Ghostfinger, with the help of the Victoria Conservatory of Music, have rebooked the show for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Alix Goolden Performance Hall, in hopes the ban will have been lifted by then.

The all-ages show is a retrospective musical look at the career of David Bowie and is said to be one of the best tribute shows around to feature Bowie’s music. Tickets are $42.50 plus fees, available online at alixgooldenhall.com or through the Eventbrite website.

Ghostfinger’s April 29 presentation of Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre, playing the music of that popular band of the 1970s and beyond, is now booked for Nov. 7. Barre will be joined by original band members Dee Palmer and Clive Bunker for the show, being billed as the “most significant Tull show of the past two decades.”

Tickets already purchased for both Ghostfinger shows will be honoured for the new dates. Tickets for the Nov. 7 Barre show, $48.50 plus fees, can be purchased online at eventbrite.ca.

And yet another highly anticipated concert at the Goolden Hall has been pushed to a later date.

Legendary finger-picker and multi-genre guitar master Tommy Emmanuel, along with special guest Joe Robinson, had been slated to perform April 1, but the Spank the Plank Productions presentation has been moved to Sunday, Dec. 13.

Tickets for this show are $57 plus fees and are also available online at eventbrite.ca.



