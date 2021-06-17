Vancouver Island MusicFest goes virtual for 2021

Tools of the trade at the 2019 Vancouver Island MusicFest. Photo by Terry Farrell

Vancouver Island MusicFest – The Virtual Edition, returns July 9 – 11, 2021.

Black Press will be livestreaming 25 hours of programming videotaped on location throughout the Comox Valley. Performances were recorded on site at Comox Lake, 40 Knots Winery, Crown Isle Golf and Country Club, to name a few.

“While this may not be the MusicFest people have experienced, it has all the heart that they have come to expect from this Festival,” says artistic director and executive producer, Doug Cox.

This edition of VI MusicFest features special musical sessions including Island Blues, with David Vest, Shawn Hall (The Harpoonist), Angel Forrest and Denis Columbus, Rick May, Doug Cox and Phil Whipper.

The Austin Songwriters Session curated BettySoo and features Diana Burgess, Bill Kirchen, Curtis McMurtry and Bonnie Whitmore.

“My hope is that the audience that has come to love what they get from MusicFest in person will be able to experience a little taste of that magic during our set filmed in Austin, Texas!” said BettySoo.

Another performance that will prove to be as important as it is entertaining has been curated by Leonard Sumner and features Evan Redsky, Silla & Rise, Fawn Wood, Wayne C. Lewis and Caley Watts.

“Leonard is one of the most important, vital new voices of the First Nations roots music scene in Canada,” said Cox.

When Cox decided to go ‘virtual’ with MusicFest 2021 he set his sights on filling the schedule with top Canadian talent including many from Vancouver Island and the Comox Valley.

“MusicFest has created an opportunity for everyone to get a front-row seat and to have time to take in the entire festival without having to pick and choose from a full roster of great music,” said Comox Valley performer Judy Wing. “We are excited and grateful to be among the local flavours in this year’s virtual lineup.”

There is much more on the VI MusicFest, The Virtual Edition schedule including a behind-the-scenes tour with Muscle Shoals and a remarkable presentation “Postcards From Scotland” showcasing the music and iconic locations of that magical land.

Black Press will be rolling out features on the sights and sounds of MusicFest until the weekend of the event.

For broadcast times, performers and information on how to be a part of our virtual audience go to www.islandmusicfest.com

ALSO: B.C. officials set to announce more support for tourism sector hit hard by pandemic

Comox ValleyLive musicVancouver Island MusicFest