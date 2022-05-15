Lauren Spencer-Smith performs Fingers Crossed on Toronto’s Budweiser Stage during the Junos Awards broadcast May 15. (iPhoto/CARAS photo)

Lauren Spencer-Smith performs Fingers Crossed on Toronto’s Budweiser Stage during the Junos Awards broadcast May 15. (iPhoto/CARAS photo)

Vancouver Island singer performs hit single at Juno awards

Lauren Spencer-Smith sings ‘Fingers Crossed’ as part of Canada’s biggest night of music

Canada’s biggest night of music featured a performance by a Nanaimo singer whose star continues to rise.

Lauren Spencer-Smith sang her platinum single Fingers Crossed during the event, broadcast Sunday, May 15, from Toronto’s outdoor Budweiser Stage.

She also presented the Arkells with the Group of the Year award.

Spencer-Smith, the former American Idol contestant who is getting ready to headline a series of shows internationally next month, was one of 11 performers at the Junos. Avril Lavigne and Arcade Fire were some of the other acts to take the stage.

Charlotte Cardin was the award show’s big winner, taking home four Juno awards including Album of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Artist of the Year.

As well, Shawn Mendes made a special appearance to receive the International Achievement Award and the Fan Choice Award, and Deborah Cox performed a medley of songs as she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Jessia won Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Haviah Mighty won Best Rap Album of the Year.

The Junos were hosted by actor Simu Liu.

“The hotly anticipated event featured exhilarating performances from the nation’s biggest movers in music along with appearances from some of Canada’s most recognizable personalities,” noted a press release.

For more information, visit www.junoawards.ca or www.cbcmusic.ca/junos.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith tops iTunes chart with new single


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AwardsMusic

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Carnival of the Animals in town when Sidney Concert Band performs May 29

Just Posted

Mount Douglas Rams offensive lineman Sebastian Sibbald hopes to showcase his skills at a couple of upcoming football events, including the CFC Prospects Game in Ottawa on May 27. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria, Island football players take their game to the next level

The musicians of the Sidney Concert Band under the conductorship of Bruce Ham will unleash their inner animals on May 29 during their annual spring concert at the Mary Winspear Centre, performing a series of animal-themed pieces. (Photo courtesy of Nicola Hestnes)
Carnival of the Animals in town when Sidney Concert Band performs May 29

Esquimalt’s tree hunt is underway as it looks to identify significant ones in the township. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt wants residents to identify best and biggest trees

Victoria-born and based singer-song writer Leeroy Stagger says he sees the area through a new lens. (Piper Ferguson/Submitted)
Sidney to hear environmental messages from singer-songwriter Leeroy Stagger