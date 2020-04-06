Lauren Spencer-Smith at Aulani Disney resort in O’ahu. (Lauren Spencer-Smith Instagram photo)

Vancouver Island teen singer advances to American Idol top 20

Lauren Spencer-Smith performs Respect at outdoor concert in Hawaii

A teen singer from Nanaimo went to perform at a Hawaiian resort and came back as a top-20 American Idol contestant.

Lauren Spencer-Smith, on the April 5 episode of the hit reality TV show, was selected by judges to advance to the next stage of the competition. Half of the 40 contestants were eliminated during the April 5 episode, filmed at Aulani Disney resort on O’ahu this past winter before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spencer-Smith performed Aretha Franklin’s Respect and was able to engage the audience and impress judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

“I’m so overwhelmed,” said Spencer-Smith during the show. “It means a lot. I’ve worked really hard and it’s nice that I get to prove to people that I can do this.”

Former American Idol winner Maddie Poppe posted on social media that Spencer-Smith gave her best performance so far.

“I think she gained a lot of America’s heart with that one,” Poppe said.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo teen singer Lauren Spencer-Smith releases new EP ‘Mixed Emotions’

READ ALSO: Nanaimo teen singer passes American Idol audition


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Movies and TV

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Deadline extended for annual writing competition

Just Posted

Friends, family suprise Current Swell singer and new wife with socially distant wedding

‘We just thought we were going over there to have a glass of champagne and do some paperwork’

‘How not to handle social isolation concerns’: Victoria police respond to confrontation with firearm

Police seize replica firearms after one resident confronts another over social distancing

Outreach initiative connects Sooke seniors to support amid COVID-19

Volunteers encouraged to sign up as need increases

Victoria company compares drone footage of city streets between August and now

Fewer cars, people seen on streets and at landmarks

Saanich swimmer Lauren Crisp in running for rookie-of-the-year

Saanich swimmer Lauren Crisp, Oak Bay’s Diego Maffia in running for rookie-of-the-year

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

B.C. begins taking submissions for $2M COVID-19 research fund

Rural health, impact of shifting hospital resources among priorities

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

COVID-19 world update: 1,000 cases hit U.S. military; Good news in Spain, Portugal

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news from around the world

Vancouver Island teen singer advances to American Idol top 20

Lauren Spencer-Smith performs Respect at outdoor concert in Hawaii

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Applicants must go through their own banks to access the program

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Most Read