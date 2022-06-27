Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform as a musical guest on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Wednesday, June 29. (Laurie Ann Smith/Millenium Media photo)

Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform as a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 29. (Laurie Ann Smith/Millenium Media photo)

Vancouver Island teen singing sensation to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ this week

Lauren Spencer-Smith to perform as musical guest on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show June 29

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith is scheduled to be on the Tonight Show this week.

The 18-year-old teen singer songwriter is being promoted as the musical guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 29.

“What a dream,” Spencer-Smith posted on Instagram.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the Netflix TV series Stranger Things, will also appear as a guest on the late-night talk show.

Earlier this month, Spencer-Smith also performed at the Summertime Ball, held by the radio station Capital, in London, England, on June 12.

READ MORE: Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith sings at Wembley Stadium


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainment

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses COVID-19 and what’s next for B.C.

Just Posted

Dorothy bound for Salt Spring Island in 1910. (Photo submitted)
125-year-old sailboat being ferried from Gabriola Island to its new home berth

Volunteers work to pull invasive species out of the forest at the Queenswood property in Saanich on June 26. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Green Team)
Green team volunteers tackle invasive species on UVic property in Saanich

Victoria police are searching for missing 18-year-old Saira Taylor. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: 18-year-old Saira Taylor last seen in Victoria

Victoria International Airport is warning of long pre-board screening waits on June 27. (Black Press Media file photo)
Long pre-board waits expected at Victoria International Airport on Monday