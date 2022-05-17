Funkanometry’s Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer dance at Rainfest 2022 in Duncan City Square in February. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Funkanometry’s Carlow Rush, left, and Jacksun Fryer dance at Rainfest 2022 in Duncan City Square in February. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Vancouver Island’s Funkanometry dances its way onto ‘America’s Got Talent’

World of Dance veterans move their way onto a new stage, will appear on ‘Talent’s’ season 17

Funkanometry, Vancouver Island’s dance duo of Carlow Rush (Cowichan) and Jacksun Fryer (Nanaimo) have their sights set on another big entertainment competition.

The duo appeared on seasons three and four of World of Dance but now have their sights set on the big stage once again: America’s Got Talent.

Rush and Fryer announced on Facebook that they auditioned for the show, which premiers its 17th season on May 31 on NBC. A subsequent post hints that they may have already made it through the first round.

“This is a crazy moment right now,” Fryer said on Facebook. “We’ve been keeping this a secret for a while. I can’t even reveal it, you tell them…”

“The news we’ve been waiting to tell you guys: we’re on American’s Got Talent,” said Rush.

Judged by Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel the show claims it’s about “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of talent!”

