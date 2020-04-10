Chantal Gibson’s show, A Grammar of Loss, Studies in Erasure, closed early at Open Space due to COVID-19 restrictions, but you can view the show online through the gallery’s website and Facebook page. (Courtesy Open Space)

Victoria art gallery provides Open Space in an online way

View Chantal Gibson’s recent show on the web, hear Indigenous stories on Instagram starting Sunday

The operators of Open Space have been working to figure out the best way to continue sharing visual art with the community and supporting artists in need in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

While plans are still a work in progress, the gallery states that its key goals and focus continue to be, “to share the resources we have as an established artist-run centre to support artists in a time of need; to foster creative ways of engaging and sustaining community in a time of increased isolation; and to collaborate on exciting contemporary art projects that invite us deeper into relationship with the world around us.”

As it works to define what that might look like, Open Space is reaching out to the community for suggestions on how to make the arts meaningful at this time. It is encouraging the public to send feedback via email to openspace@openspace.ca.

The sharing of work in a open gallery format may be on hold right now, but one current exhibition by Chantal Gibson entitled A Grammar of Loss – Studies in Erasure continues online, where you can view images of her show up close.

Also, Open Space is launching a new series of land-based livestreams called Online On Land on Instagram, with weekly walks and talks from different sites within Lekwungen and W̱SÁNEĆ territories, where viewers can spend time with and learn from local Indigenous artists, educators and knowledge keepers.

The weekly schedule runs through May 10. Click here and access the stories by clicking on the Open Space logo.

For more information, visit openspace.ca.


Visual Arts

