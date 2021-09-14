Victoria asking public to help it hit the right note on music strategy

When it comes to the future of the city’s music scene, Victoria is asking for the public’s help. Pictured is Winnie Cooper playing her flute at the Dallas Road beach. (Black Press Media file photo)

When it comes to the future of the city’s music scene, Victoria is asking for the public’s help to make sure it hits the right note.

The city wants to hear from local musicians, music businesses and music lovers as it drafts its music strategy. The strategy will outline the role of music in the capital and recommendations to grow the music sector.

Community members can share their feedback on the strategy through an online survey (engage.victoria.ca/musicstrategy) that will be open until Sept. 17. That survey will ask about five priority areas that include: removing regulatory barriers and creating music-friendly policies, preserving existing spaces and encouraging new spaces, building capacity for artists to develop their careers, growing audiences and expanding access to music in all its forms and seeking partnerships, and collaborations to explore new innovative music platforms and experiences.

Kathryn Calder, chair of the Victoria Music Advisory Committee, said the final engagement on the music strategy will allow the public to understand what the key priorities are.

“Some of the actions include creating opportunities for the public to continue experiencing musical encounters and prioritizing access and support for underrepresented communities to nurture talent and share culturally diverse music practices,” Calder said.

