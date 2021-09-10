Victoria Book Prize Society announces award finalists

Two local authors will win $5,000 for their work, winners announced online Oct. 3

The winners of the City of Victoria Butler Book Prize and Children’s Book Prize will be announced online Oct. 3. (Thorsten Frenzel/Pixabay)

Two literary prizes from the City of Victoria will be giving local authors cause for celebration next month.

Five finalists in the categories of fiction, non-fiction and poetry have made it to the last round of judging for the 2021 City of Victoria Butler Book Prize.

In the poetry category is Kyeren Regehr for Cult Life. In fiction, Madeline Sonik with Fontainebleau, Grant Buday with Orphans of Empire and Grant Buday with Orphans of Empire made the list.

Lorna Crozier, author of Through the Garden: A Love Story (with Cats), and Briony Penn with Cecil Paul for Following the Good River: The Life and Times of Wa’xaid round out the top five with their non-fiction works.

ALSO READ: Sooke launches first-ever literary festival

The City of Victoria Butler Book Prize was founded in 2004 as a partnership between the City of Victoria and Brian Butler of Butler Brothers Supplies.

Also announced were the three finalists of the City of Victoria Children’s Book Prize. Leanne Baugh, Leslie Gentile, and Melanie Siebert were recognized as authors of illustrators of exceptions children’s books.

The winners of each $5,000 prize will be announced at a free online event as part of the Victoria Festival of Authors on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be reserved in advance through victoriabookprizes.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BooksCity of VictoriaLiterature