The Victoria Children’s Choir is getting set to host a pair of concerts this December at the Alix Goolden Performance Hall. (Photo Courtesy of Victoria Children’s Choir/Facebook)

The Victoria Children’s Choir is getting set to host a pair of concerts this December at the Alix Goolden Performance Hall. (Photo Courtesy of Victoria Children’s Choir/Facebook)

Victoria Children’s Choir hosting pair of concerts in December

Travelogue: Come Travel with Me will be performed Dec. 4 and 7, at the Alix Goolden Performance Hall

The Victoria Children’s Choir is hosting two performances of this year’s winter concert Travelogue: Come Travel with Me.

On Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, the Alix Goolden Performance Hall will be filled with songs from around the world, from African Noel arranged by Victor Johnsson, to Canadian Royal Hudson by Dave Baker, Russian traditional Otce Nas and traditional Spanish carol Esta Noche, arranged by Willi Zwozdesky.

Both concerts will feature performances by the VCC’s Prelude, Recital and Concert Choirs, as well as the brand-new Boy’s Ensemble and Youth Ensemble.

The Dec. 4 performance starts at 3 p.m. with tickets available online, while the Dec. 7 show starts at 7 p.m., with tickets also available online.

READ MORE: ZZ Top to rock Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre April 22

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConcertsVictoria

Previous story
Avril Lavigne announces final tour stop in Victoria

Just Posted

Port Renfrew broke rainfall records in November. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
Port Renfrew breaks rainfall records, doubles the usual total for November

Cyclist Max McCulloch catches air off a jump on the Organ Donor trail in the Hartland area of Mount Work Regional Park. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke Bike Club, CRD ink deal to maintain mountain bike trails

The Otter Point Fire Department’s decorated truck for their annual Candy Cane Run in 2020, when Sooke firefighters also held their annual Santa Run. (Contributed photo)
Sooke fire department focusing on cash donations for Santa Run this year

The Netflix series Maid shooting in Sidney in November 2020. (Bob Orchard photo)
Netflix map marks Greater Victoria sites where Maid was filmed