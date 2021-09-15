Victoria dining event inspires Camosun foodie affair

Follow #CamosunEats, keep an eye out for themed dishes at south Island eateries Sept. 16-23

Eat in or take out from dozens of restaurants and eateries from Greater Victoria, Sooke and the Cowichan Valley in a celebration of Camosun College and its place among local cuisine, Sept. 16 to 23. (Black Press Media file photo)

Taste the flavours of the south Island with the inaugural Camosun Food Affair, starting Thursday (Sept.16).

Eat in or take out from dozens of restaurants and eateries in Greater Victoria, Sooke and the Cowichan Valley in a celebration of local cuisine through Sept. 23.

Modelled after the popular Dine Around Victoria, where eateries feature special menus, the event joins more than 40 partners in the food, service and hospitality communities to recognize five decades of Camosun alumni successes in those industries.

“For decades, the local hospitality industry has provided a space for learning and growth for students and graduates of the hospitality management program. These opportunities have supported successful careers for leaders and managers within the local industry,” Carl Everitt, chair of the program, said in a news release.

The event is part of Camosun College’s 50th anniversary celebrations and foodies can follow #CamosunEats on social media while keeping an eye out for Camosun-themed dishes and beverages.

“The range and diversity of our local industry involves fine dining restaurants, cafes and delis, food trucks and everything in between. Our region is blessed with incredible culinary talent, with many people and businesses having a strong connection to Camosun,” said David Lang, chair of the culinary arts program.

Find a map of participating establishments at camosun.ca/eat.

