The eighth annual Victoria Flamenco Festival will be hosted on Youtube and Zoom from July 23 to 26, in response to the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria Flamenco Festival goes virtual for 2020 event

The show will go online from July 23 to 26

It’s time to put on your dancing shoes and stay indoors – the eighth annual Victoria Flamenco Festival has decided to go virtual this year due to the pandemic.

“We feel it is important to do our part to keep artists, audience and our community safe,” said the organization in a statement.

Visitors who have anticipated the festival known for their bold Andalusian rhythms of dance, song and guitar will still be able to enjoy them all with free online shows.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Flamenco fills Victoria streets during seventh annual festival

The festival is put on by Flamenco de la Isla, an organization formed by Flamenco students and teachers in 1998.

The virtual event will take place from July 23 to 26. A tentative schedule can be found at victoriaflamencofestival.com/2020-schedule and will be updated closer to the event.

ALSO READ: Flamenco growing in popularity in Victoria

