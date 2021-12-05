Victoria musical theatre group stages free Christmas show – Santa shoutouts for a fee

For $15 online viewers can submit up to three names for an on-screen shout-out

Santa and Mrs. Claus make a streamed visit to households across the region as part of the Victoria On Stage Musical Theatre Society (VOS) holiday concert.

The interactive Home For The Holidays With VOS returns to homes across Greater Victoria, inviting the whole family to sing, dance and laugh along with the jolly couple and everyone’s favourite elf, Elfie. This year, Elfie invited his sister Elfilina and other surprise guests for the festive celebration.

VOS is a non-profit organization that aims to bring quality live musical theatre to the region while providing aspiring singers and performers a platform to develop and display their talents.

For $15 per household, viewers can submit up to three names for a special on-screen shout-out from Santa himself. The cost includes an e-card from the gang at the North Pole. Deadline for registration is Dec. 10.

The free Home For The Holidays musical production with Santa and Mrs. Claus streams Dec. 17, 18 and 19. Visit vostheatre.ca to register and receive the streaming link.

