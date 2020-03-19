Victoria Quarantunes is the name of the Spotify playlist that Canoe Brewpub has made in reaction to their live music nights and restaurant being shut down in response to COVID-19 fears. (Spotify)

Victoria Quarantunes playlist encourages support for struggling artists

Victoria brewpub creates local playlist after restaurant closes in response to COVID-19

A Victoria brewpub has substituted its live music nights with performances that live on through a unique playlist.

Victoria Quarantunes is the name of the hand-compiled Spotify playlist by employees at Canoe Brewpub, now closed in response to the provincial health officer’s advisory to shut down restaurants and pubs amid COVID-19 fears on March 17.

“[It’s] a playlist featuring local musicians based in Victoria, BC so that we can support them financially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” states the description of the playlist. “Consider donating to the musicians and buying their merch as all live shows and gigs have been cancelled.”

Some Victoria artists in the playlist include Jesse Roper and Carmanah, featured artists set to play the newly announced ‘Crown of Sound’ music festival at Westhills Stadium in June. Officials have yet to cancel the event, as groupings of 50 or more people have been banned.

The playlist has already amassed 87 songs from several artists around the Greater Victoria region as of March 18.

READ MORE: ‘I feel like I’m in a movie’: Victoria woman shares quarantine experience after cruise ship COVID-19 outbreak

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria residents find compassion and community amid COVID-19 isolation

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCraft BreweriesRestaurants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Victoria Quarantunes is the name of the Spotify playlist that Canoe Brewpub has made in reaction to their live music nights and restaurant being shut down in response to COVID-19 fears. (Spotify)

Previous story
Self-isolating? National Film Board of Canada has over 4,000 free films online

Just Posted

Sooke Rotary program keeps communities prepared

Rick Stiebel | Sooke News Mirror The community is better prepared, thanks… Continue reading

Kimberly Proctor’s killers eligible for parole on 10th anniversary of Langford teen’s death

Proctor’s aunt says murder is ‘like a disease, a festering mass of emotion’

Greater Victoria fire departments restrict duties in light of COVID-19

Fire inspections, education seminars and more cancelled to limit exposure to coronavirus

Oak Bay couple anxiously await flight home after spending $15,000 to escape Morocco amid COVID-19

The pair hope to fly to Victoria via Paris and Toronto after leaving Casablanca Thursday

Victoria distiller partners with body care store to make free hand sanitizer

Companies will distribute product to essential service workers

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

To mark the first day of spring, take this short 10-question quiz

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

March 18 Lotto 6/49 draw produces third Vancouver Island millionaire in the past two weeks

Ticket purchased on the North Island wins $1 million

‘Everybody’s in the same boat’: Tourism operators starting to see COVID-19 cancellations

Destination BC implementing multi-phased emergency management and recovery marketing plans

Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at Ladysmith Boys and Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club recommends staff and families follow provincial guidelines

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel restrictions from COVID-19

COVID-19: Ucluelet’s Black Rock Oceanfront Resort implements full closure

Wickaninnish Inn temporarily closes its doors to new arrivals and The Cabins closes for 30 days.

Most Read