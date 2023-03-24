Victoria’s 2023 Ska & Reggae Fest is high-energy fun

The lineup is announced and tickets are now (March 24) on sale for the 23rd annual Ska and Reggae Festival.

Grown to become one of the longest-running of its kind in North America, the festival is set to run June 21 to 25 at various venues and will feature artists from across the globe.

One of the big headliners this year, and making his Victoria festival debut, is reggae superstar Maxi Priest. Priest, who released his debut album in 1985, is one of the most internationally popular reggae singers since Bob Marley. He has worked with big names like Beres Hammond, Shaggy, Roberta Flack and Bounty Killer.

Other international artists include Junior Toots (Jamaica), hip-hop artist Chali 2na (California), high-energy reggae and ska band The Aggrolites (California), Congo Natty (United Kingdom), Macka B (United Kingdom), and Latin rock/hip-hop band La Real Del Sonido (Columbia).

Those with eyes for Vancouver Island talent can look out for Kid Koala, Sister Carol, Caleb Hart & Co., Mo Moshiri and Nostic.

The festival will take place at various venues including The Upstairs Cabaret, Victoria Curling Club and The Wicket Hall and also feature six free shows at the Inner Harbour. The festival organizers are known to value making music accessible for everyone, so most shows this year are once again all-ages and wheelchair accessible.

For a full schedule of events, visit victoriaskafest.ca.

