VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Country Music Association of Ontario Rising Star nominee Dustin Bird was one of the voices on “Together, We’re Strong.” (Curtis Bird/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Brian John Harwood of Kansas Stone and Dustin Bird have gathered their friends in the music industry to deliver a new single, “Together We’re Strong.”

The video for the track is in memory of Capt. Jennifer Casey and features clips from the Royal Canadian Air Forces’ Snowbirds and of Capt. Jennifer Casey herself, who was excited about spreading inspiration across Canada through her work on this project.

“We were devastated to learn of the tragic loss of Capt. Casey,’ Bird said. “As Canadians, we wanted to use the power of music to encourage and bring people together in a time of adversity.”

Proceeds from the track will be donated to the Unison Benevolent Fund, a Canadian music industry charity whose mission is to help professional music-makers in times of hardship, illness or economic difficulties.

The duo co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists, including Langley’s Aaron Pritchett, Cory Marks, Jason McCoy, Alee, and Jason Blaine – among many others including both Harwood and Bird.

“Staying positive together is the one thing that we have the power of doing. Unity is strength,” added Harwood.

As the live music and touring industry has come screeching to a halt, many artists are struggling to find ways to keep the music playing during the time of COVID-19.

Harwood and Bird said the project works to uplift everyone including other artists, fans and the worldwide country community, while raising funds for those struggling within the music industry.

Amanda Power, Unison’s executive director, added that now more than ever, members of our music community are depending on Unison’s COVID-19 Relief Program.

“Thanks to the generous efforts of the artists involved, every dollar raised from ‘Together We’re Strong’ will allow us to provide direct relief for music-makers and music professionals during this difficult time,” Power explained.

To donate, people can text UNISON to 45678 or visit unisonfund.ca, where donations will be matched by Spotify.

Since its release there have been almost 60,000 streams on Spotify and over 20,000 video views.

Artists featured on Together, We’re Strong:

Kansas Stone (Barrie, ON)

Alee (Edmonton, AB)

Jason McCoy & Clayton Bellamy (of The Road Hammers) (Barrie, ON) Cory Marks (North Bay, ON)

Alli Walker (PEI)

Ches Anthony (Saskatchewan)

Danielle Bourjeaurd (ON)

Dani Strong (ON)

Chris Buck (BC)

The Heels (BC)

Jason Blaine (Pembroke, ON)

Dustin Bird (Stirling, ON)

Aaron Allen (London, ON)

Aaron Pritchett (BC)

Chrystal Leigh (of Sons of Daughters) (BC)

Special Guests in video for Together, We’re Strong:

The Washboard Union Gord Bamford

Beverly Mahood Jason Benoit

Chris Labelle

Peter Walker (KX96)

The Good Brothers

Tom Cochrane

Kelly Prescott

Russell Decarle (Prairie Oyster)

Paul Ferguson (Cool100)

Tracy Martin (CCMA)

Nice Horse

Royale Lynn

Kendra Kay

Sacha

Cory Kelly (Tour Bus Ent./Complete Country) Chris Bray

Rich Cloke

Jamie Warren

Verle Mobbs (CMAOntario) Vanessa Marie Carter Dani Doucette

Kelsi Mayne

River Town Saints Dan Sadowski Stephano Barberis Missy Knott Genevieve Fisher

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

charityMusic