VIDEO: Metchosin singer/songwriter drops Cool Whip acoustic version

Jesse Roper performs Cool Whip with pals East Coast Pete, Steven Taddei and Allegra Bonifacio in the official acoustic video for Cool Whip filmed and edited by Jasper Sassaman and Michael Makaroff. (Jesse Roper/YouTube)

With his third album release Horizon on the, well, horizon, Metchosin singer/songwriter Jesse Roper dropped a new video earlier this month.

The acoustic version of Cool Whip, a single from the impending album, landed Aug. 24.

According to Jesseroperofficial on Instagram, it’s a personal fave.

“It’s about a homie and his sweet car. Set in the year 1999, this homie can’t afford the dopest car but he’s spared no expense on his fuzzy dice and bass-pounding stereo. People all around stare in mixed amusement and disdain as he drives by. Snoopy is our main character’s name and he likes the attention. So does his high-maintenance, bubble gum-chewing, big-earring girl. Together they’re the cream of the crop in the not very hard streets of Langford B.C. Listen on as they roll by.”

Based on the comments, fans are digging the music, and the setting of the outdoor performance with pals East Coast Pete, Steven Taddei and Allegra Bonifacio. The official video was filmed and edited by Jasper Sassaman and Michael Makaroff.

His third album, Horizon is billed as a modernized sound with a richer infusion of vintage rhythm and blues as background. The single of the same name scored Roper a long-awaited breakthrough into TV last year, when a clip played on Netflix’s teen drama Riverdale. Shortly after, an excerpt from Brightside was heard on the CBS remake of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah.

