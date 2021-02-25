Vancouver International Women in Film Festival kicks off March 5.

Vancouver International Women in Film Festival kicks off March 5.

Women in Film Festival features two B.C. filmmakers

The 16th annual festival kicks off March 5, 2021

Two B.C. filmmakers are being featured at this year’s Vancouver International Women in Film Festival, which runs March 4 – 14, 2021.

Jessie Anthony wrote and directed Brother, I Cry, a harrowing take on the demons of addiction and inter-generational trauma. It premiered last fall at the Vancouver International Film Festival where Anthony won the emerging filmmaker award.

Established horror genre director Karen Lamhas has The Curse of Willow Song on the bill, a movie set in Vancouver that delves into stark socio-economic divide with a supernatural-horror lens.

RELATED: Q&A with VIFF’s B.C. Emerging Filmmaker Award winner, Jessie Anthony

The festival theme this year is Resilience. Challenge. Change.

“I’m excited to share this year’s film program, which celebrates the complexity and diversity of ways girls and women choose to challenge, overcome, and inspire—themselves, each other, their communities, and our world today,” said Marena Dix, Festival Programming Committee Chair.

On the list are three feature documentaries, three feature dramas, and 26 short films that include animation, dance, documentary and comedy from around the world.

All the films and events will be hosted online, making the festival accessible to all British Columbians. Single tickets are $10, $7 for members and $5 for seniors and students. Full festival tickets are also available.

Festival hosts have planned a series of free live-streamed events, including panels, workshops, artist talks and an awards presentation.

Women in Film and Television Vancouver that puts on the festival is a non-profit organization founded in 1989 to address barriers to equality in screen-based media. This is the 16th annual Vancouver International Women in Film Festival.

Tickets went on sale Feb. 25 through partner organization VIFF’s Connect program.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Film industry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Island-raised musician records song for upcoming ‘Justice League’ film

Just Posted

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, drown in the Sooke River in February 2020. (Contributed photos)
Coroner’s report confirms cause of death of three men at Sooke River in 2020

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen drown while ‘puddle-jumping’ in pickup truck

The Pacheedaht First Nation is planning a $1-million expansion to its campground in Port Renfrew. (Pixabay photo)
Expanded camping announced for Pacheedaht Campground

$1-million project is part of the B.C. Rural Economic Recovery program

Don Devenney is a Goldstream Gazette 2021 Local Hero as Community Builder of the year. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
West Shore volunteer’s efforts an exercise in adventurous pursuits

Don Devenney is the 2021 recipient of the Community Builder Award

Sergeant Francis Dion with the box containing HMCS Calgary’s new secret mascot costume. (HMCSNCSMCalgary/Facebook)
HMCS Calgary set to stream sailpast along Victoria shoreline

Warship leaves on six-month deployment

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Thursday afternoon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Strong winds predicted for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada issues warning for Thursday afternoon

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 23

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media File Photo)
POLL: Are you struggling with Greater Victoria’s cost of housing?

While Victoria remains one of the most expensive cities in the country… Continue reading

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools is preparing a rapid response team proposal for submission to the B.C. Ministry of Education. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district chosen as COVID-19 rapid response team

Team to consist of SD68 and Island Health staff, according to B.C. Ministry of Education

A new survey has found that virtual visits are British Columbian’s preferred way to see the doctor amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)
Majority of British Columbians now prefer routine virtual doctor’s visits: study

More than 82% feel virtual health options reduce wait times, 64% think they lead to better health

Captain and Maria, a pair of big and affectionate akbash dogs, must be adopted together because they are so closely bonded. (SPCA image)
Shuswap SPCA seeks forever home for inseparable Akbash dogs

A fundraiser to help medical expenses for Captain and Maria earned over 10 times its goal

The missing camper heard a GSAR helicopter, and ran from his tree well waving his arms. File photo
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive: SAR

The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions

Castlegar doctor Megan Taylor contracted COVID-19 in November. This photo was taken before the pandemic. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay doctor shares experience contracting COVID-19

Castlegar doctor shares her COVID experience

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)
Okanagan woman in ICU with broken bones in face after being struck by car

She remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

Most Read