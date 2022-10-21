Hey, Elton John, can you give Shannon a wave in the fourth row?

Langley woman’s last minute offer for a friend’s concert ticket has her hoping for the musician’s help

Hospital employee Shannon Bower (left) is hoping to give a special gift to Sir Elton John at his concert Friday evening. Her co-workers Berni Russell, who made Elton-style safety glasses, Kavita Dabla and manager Janine Lapierre, along with hospital foundation staff Terra Scheer, Andrea Woo, Tim Staunton, and Gabriella Matute are backing her ambitious goal. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Shannon Bower is trying to catch her breath. It’s been a whirlwind 48 hours since the phone call.

Her good friend, David Muise, had the offer of a lifetime.

He has to work Friday evening, so he asked if Shannon would like his ticket for the Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour performance at BC Place?

The British pop legend, who performs Friday, Oct. 21, is one of only three bucket list worthy concerts that the Langley City woman would ever want to see in her life – Sir Elton, Queen when still fronted by Freddy Mercury, and Linda Ronstadt.

Thrilled at the prospect of going to see the concert, her mind started working as to how she could somehow use this as an opportunity to pay it forward and support a cause dear to her heart – Langley Memorial Hospital, through its foundation. Bower has worked at the hospital for 21 years and anyone would be hard pressed to find a bigger booster.

“I am this hospital’s biggest fan. I have the best job, and I love this place,” Bower said. “The only job I ever wanted.”

When she received the ticket offer, she knew she wanted to make the most of the opportunity, aware that Elton John is a big supporter of health care, music, and sports in various places through his charities.

“I didn’t really know what it was at that moment [that she could do to get his attention], but about four o’clock in the morning, I woke up and knew what I was going to do,” Bower said.

Bower will be attending with David’s wife, Terry, and her friend. They plan to head down early to see if Bower can deliver a gift to Sir Elton or his people – a custom boutonniere, a copy of the book Hospital on the Hill, and literature about the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation and the work it does to support local health care.

She wanted to include something floral and called Langley Highland Flower Shop. Ironically, the designer, Kari Kleef, used to be part of a team in the Okanagan that would provide flowers and other decor for Sir Elton, who has a Canadian husband and has spent time in the Kelowna area.

So the florist created a boutonniere using elements based on the musician’s preferences, such as pink garden roses, English ivy, bunny tail, dusty miller, and more.

“He doesn’t like red. He doesn’t like white. He doesn’t like baby’s breath. He likes garden roses and garden flowers,” Bower learned.

Her gift package is all in aid of trying to get more attention and hopefully financial support for the hospital where she has held many different job titles ranging from care aide to equipment manager.

“Well, my life is my job,” she said.

She doesn’t know if she’ll get anywhere with her last-minute campaign to catch Elton’s eye, but doesn’t want to have any regrets.

“I’m just [going to be] too close to him not to try,” Bower said.

