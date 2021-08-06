UPDATE: Evacuation alert issued for 1 property due to Holyoak Creek fire

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Cowichan Valley Regional District to one property owner on Mount Prevost due to a new wildfire that was reported last night, Aug. 4, in the Copper Canyon area along Holyoak Creek.

Just one day after a small wildfire in the Chemainus River Provincial Park was declared under control, this new wildfire started on the north slope of Mount Prevost.

On Friday morning, Aug. 5, the CVRD issued an evacuation alert to 7990 Mount Prevost Rd., “because of the potential danger to life and health.” The fire is about 10 hectares in size, they said.

An evacuation alert is given so people can prepare to evacuate their property if it becomes necessary. Some things people should do in that situation include locating all family members, packing essential items like ID, medications and valuable papers, preparing to move disabled persons or children, preparing to move pets and livestock, fill gas tanks on personal vehicles so they are ready for use, arranging alternate accommodation, and monitoring information and media sources for any change to the situation.

The fire was reported near midnight on Thursday, Aug. 5. When crews arrived on the scene they discovered a vigorous surface fire powered by high winds. The high winds forced crews to back off from the fire area to ensure their safety. However, the morning brought calm winds and cloud coverage to help with the fire effort.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire has been downgraded from a Rank Three fire to a Rank One fire.

The fire is currently out of control. Fourteen firefighters, an officer, two aircraft and water tenders are working to get the fire under control.

Smoke from the fire is impacting the Cowichan Valley region, but there are no air quality advisories in effect at this time.

As of 10:30 am on August 6, crews have not determined the suspected cause of the fire. The BC Wildfire Dashboard shows the Holyoak Creek fire is the only active wildfire currently burning on Vancouver Island.