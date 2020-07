To the owner of the nightly “two-hour serenade” from your dog somewhere on Calvert Road, that echoes all along both lower reaches of the Sooke River, might I suggest it is not welcome.

Since this has been going on for months and months, it is evident that you don’t give a “bleep” for the peace and quiet of your neighbours.

What? Do you need a rap on your door and the courts to get involved?

Andy Neimers

Sooke



