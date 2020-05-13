Boulevard Interview with Blaise MacDonald

Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Blaise MacDonald makes adjustments during COVID-19 to assist his clients
Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Thousands of scouts won’t be going to summer camp in Sooke this summer
Physical distancing, health and safety protocols still in place
Emergency crews are blocking the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Fisher Road
More than $25,ooo in stolen property recovered by police
Cpl. Sansome and police dog Erik star in RCMP production
In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading
Visitors advised to follow physical distancing protocols as day use returns to selected parks May 14
Messaging over non-medical mask wearing has shifted over the course of pandemic
The derailment, which occured in Feb. 2019, killed three crew members
Between April 29 and April 30, approximately 24 chickens were stolen from Hope Farm Healing Centre
Susan Lazzar grew up to feel reverence for nature in all its forms.
Without sick leave, Leader Jagmeet Singh says people could bring the virus to work
COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet
After a quick break in View Royal, driver returns to find his bus gone
Emergency crews are blocking the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Fisher Road
Special pandemic precautions taken at annual event
Anyone who sees Joseph Langdeau is asked to call 911
CESB is part of $9B fund to help students amid pandemic
Residents begin moving into new affordable housing units this week