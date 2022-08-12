Life.Style.Etc.

– Words and photographs by Lia Crowe

I meet Sarah at her new home in Kelowna and immediately feel a sense of calm as I’m suddenly in a beautiful environment devoid of any clutter.

As we look out at the incredible lake view from the Upper Mission area of Kelowna, Sarah explains that she and her family recently moved here from Toronto: “We wanted our family to be closer to nature and all the related activities—biking, hiking, swimming, golf—that are a few things keeping us active. I’ve found people here to be extremely warm, welcoming, supportive and enterprising; it’s truly inspiring.”

Sarah says she has always wanted to run her own business and, after 25 years working in the television industry as an actress and in marketing, she finally decided to start a home-organization enterprise.

“As a mom of two young boys, I saw de-cluttering and organizing as a necessity and I discovered how essential it is for families. Three years into business, my main focus is on helping people structure their space around their lifestyle, particularly while navigating moves. New homes offer a great chance to start fresh and get things set up with systems from the get-go. I love getting to know new people and playing a role in supporting them through big life transitions—seeing the impact it has on their lives is extremely rewarding.”

When it comes to style, Sarah says she’s currently embracing the California cool vibe these days, but overall good style to her is “leading a lifestyle of confidence, ease and integrity, in a way that highlights inherent beauty.”

Style Inspirations & Life

Fave home décor: Knoll Saarinen sidetable (mine made the drive cross-country in my car with me), fresh plants from Better Earth Gardens, patterned bowls from Lakehouse, Mia lounge chair from Rove Concepts. Coquelicot pendants by Luminaire Authentik—I ordered a pair in blue and love the level of customization they offer—and Turkish towels.

Style icon: My girlfriends have a great sense of fashion and have the greatest influence on my personal sense of style.

Piece of art: Lavish NFT by Jo-Anie Charland.

Favourite fashion designer or brand: I love shopping Winners’ contemporary section for brands like rag & bone, Theory, Reiss, J-Brand, Joie.

Era of time that inspires your style: I’m drawn to timeless modern, from mid-century onwards.

Film or TV show that inspires your style or that you just love the style of: Emily in Paris has been a real escape and made me so nostalgic for time abroad in Europe.

Favourite cocktail or wine: Sparkling wine (Cedar Creek has my fave local one so far) and homemade basil lime margarita.

Album on current rotation: Hollow Coves’ Moments (“Coastline” single also on repeat…it’s really resonating with me around our move this year.)

Favourite flower: Peony.

Favourite city to visit: I’m excited to be able to frequent Vancouver with west coast family and friends.

Favourite app: Audible: a subscription was one of the best gifts I was given.

Favourite place in the whole world: Right now it’s at our dinner table, sharing meals with friends new and old.

One thing that consistently lifts your spirits during these hard times: Just keep moving—learn, engage, act, reflect, recharge and repeat.

Fashion & Beauty

Uniform: Anything denim with a neutral—white, black, grey or any shade of blue.

All time favourite piece: David Bitton black sheath dress.

Currently coveting: Celine belt bag.

Favourite pair of shoes: Ecco high-top black leather sneakers.

Favourite day-bag: Zara tote—sleek design, practical enough for everyday use.

Favourite work tool: A toss between Brother PT-Touch Cube Bluetooth label maker and felt hangers—they elevate closets instantly, hold delicate clothes securely and also fit more because of their slim design.

Favourite jewelry piece or designer: Mejuri.

Fashion obsession: Purses—I’m always on the lookout for timeless structured shapes that will go with everything and I tend to keep an edited collection of favourites that I wear well. In winter I bought a Furla Meraviglia top-handle bag and this summer I bought a cool cork and blue bag.

Accessory you spend the most money on: Apple watch with bands for different occasions—blue sport, gold mesh loop, and pink resin.

Necessary indulgence for either fashion or beauty: Girls getaway weekends…it’s where we get to share inspiration, shop together, and go for hikes, poolside lounging, and dinner and dancing, in style.

Beauty secret: Stay active doing things I enjoy—can’t beat that inner glow from feeling fit and energized.

Reading Material

What you read online for style: InStyle.

Fave print magazine: Architectural Digest.

Fave style blog: Wherever Pinterest leads me.

Coffee table book/photography book: Houses by the Shore: At Home With The Water: River, Lake, Sea by Oscar Riera Ojeda and Byron Hawes.

Last great read: The Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups by Daniel Coyle.

Book currently reading: Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter by Greg McKeown and Liz Wiseman.

