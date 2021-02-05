Rainbow Daydream Fashion

– Styling by Jen Evans Photography by Lia Crowe

Change the mood, enliven the conversation, elaborate with playfulness. Colour your world this winter in bold fashion that doesn’t shy from showing up.

Odette Dress by Ulla Johnson, $855, brown Bex Boot by Shoe the Bear, $270, both from Bernstein & Gold; walnut Pulse belt bag by Hobo, $178, from Cardino Shoes; yellow woven pouch by Lusher Co., $227, from lusher.co; fancy mask by Collina Strada x Tomihiro Kono, $200 USD, konomad.com

Green camisole by Laurel, $350, green forest flower blouse by InWear, $139, Carlota pant by judith & charles, $450, all from Hughes Clothing; green turban, $50, by Maria Curcic Millinery from mariacurcic.com; green woven pouch, $220, by Lusher Co. from Bernstein & Gold.

Brooches ($50-$75 each) by Maria Curcic Millinery from mariacurcic.com; tank dress, $7, orange quilted Lululemon jacket, $150, both from Turnabout Luxury; Face-up accessories by Jen Clark@thevioletyard.

Fabrications; walnut Pulse belt bag by Hobo, $178 from Cardino Shoes; sculpted brown wool and feather headpiece, $150, by Maria Curcic Millinery from mariacurcic.com; the Rome necklace by Lizzie Fortunato, $295, from Bernstein & Gold.

Bagheera; woven belt by Ralph Lauren, $22, white sunglasses by Carrera, $170, yellow leather purse, $90, all from Turnabout Luxury; Vici Shoe by Minx, $210, from Cardino Shoes.

Lusher Co. from lusher.co; Suamy 2 Boots by David Tyler, $275, from Cardino Shoes; Red Circles sculpted headpiece, $155, by Maria Curcic Millinery from Mariacurcic.com.

Idar; Smythe blazer, $330, Babaton dress, $50, both from Turnabout Luxury; green Victoria Bucket bag, $353, by Lusher Co from lusher.co; Face-up accessories by Jen Clark @thevioletyard

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark

Model: Lola Calder Williams

Photo assistant: Blair Hansen

Mural seen on page with brooches by Shawn Shepherd

Mural seen on page dragonfly necklace by Tasha Diamant

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



