High above the tree line, overlooking a cast of turkey vultures—as they circle, catching thermals—roams a skywalker. Boulevard visits the brand new Malahat SkyWalk, which sits at the summit of the Malahat Drive on Vancouver Island and presents a lofty world, entered through the trees. Ascend a spiral and then step into the majesty of the sky. Colours of dry earth mixed with organic prints and textures, fashion for fall 2021 blends with the landscape and, at the same time, dazzles against it.

Talitha dress in rose ($655) by Ulla Johnson; Bronze Smoke Collar ($390) and Anni Earrings ($240), both by Lizzie Fortunato and all from from Bernstein & Gold.

Madena blouse ($360) and Brier Jean ($398), both by Ulla Johnson; Bronze Smoke Collar (worn as a bracelet) ($390)and Anni Earrings ($240) both by Lizzie Fortunato, and all from from Bernstein & Gold; Paloma bra in saddle ($60) by Girlfriend Collective from Still Life; Vida Clog bootie ($449) by Coclico from Footloose; Headpiece provided by makeup Artist

Isabela dress ($549) and Finn top in khaki ($285), both by Ulla Johnson; Zoey Trekky sandal by Xirena ($258), all from Bernstein & Gold; Bone earrings ($150) and bracelet ($400) by Dandi Maestre from Hughes Clothing.

Black faux leather trench jacket ($178) by Esqualo from Damsels Fashion Collections; Bone earrings ($150) by Dandi Maestre from Hughes.

Eryn mini dress ($235) by Faithfull The Brand from Bernstein & Gold; Bone earrings ($150) by Dandi Maestre from Hughes; felt necklace ($225) by veronicalynndesigns.com from William Mathews Bookshop; Keara heeled sandal ($450) by Chie Mihara from Footloose.

Inwear Kasya Dress in Cinnamon ($179) from Hughes; Wave earrings in mother of pearl ($198) by Lizzie Fortunato from Bernstein & Gold; Wild Feather Wings ($1525) by veronicalynndesigns.com from Williams Mathews Bookshop.

Makeup: Jen Clark

Model: Bridget Boldy

Production assistant: Amelia Woodley

Photographed on location at the Malahat SkyWalk.

A huge thank you to everyone there for hosting our team for the day.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication



Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

Fashion