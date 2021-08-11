Decorations were hung with care around downtown Vernon for a new film being shot in town Aug. 9, 2021. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)

Decorations were hung with care around downtown Vernon for a new film being shot in town Aug. 9, 2021. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)

Christmas movie filming in Vernon transforms downtown into winter wonderland

Three Hallmark films and one Lifetime being shot in Okanagan

Things are beginning to look a lot like Christmas… in August.

Several downtown Vernon storefronts have received a festive facelift as filming is underway for a new Hallmark movie.

Locations include Roxy Café and KALECO Sustainable Lifestyle among others.

The Christmas-themed film is to be shot throughout the community, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce said, offering a warm “North Okanagan welcome to the entire cast and crew.”

Nineteen films have been shot in the Okanagan since Jan. 1, 2021, the Okanagan Film Commission said.

Three Hallmark films and one Lifetime film are currently being shot in the valley.

READ MORE: Crews race rising mercury in White Rock Lake wildfire attack

READ MORE: Which BC brewery do you think offers the best overall experience?

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Movies

Previous story
Phillips Brewery hosting live concert doubleheader next month

Just Posted

Royal Athletic Park is open to help residents cool down during the latest heat wave. (City of Victoria/Twitter)
Cooling options crop up as promised heat wave arrives in Greater Victoria

Bocce courts, seen in the left corner of a rendering, are part of renovation plans for Canoe Brewpub as it transforms into Victoria’s first Craft Beer Market location. The plans received council approval earlier this month. (Courtesy of FORT Architecture)
Bocce courts, games room approved for Victoria’s Canoe Brewpub takeover renovations

(Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke man arrested for abduction after 7-year-old taken from Metchosin summer camp

Visitors stop to admire an artist's paintings at the Bowker Creek Brush-Up on Sunday, August 8. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Hundreds return to Brush-Up on Oak Bay’s Bowker Creek