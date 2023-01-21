Langford actor returns to silver screen as lead in sci-fi horror film

Asher Grayson Percival stars in Kids vs. Aliens which was released Friday Jan. 20

Director Jason Eisener (from left)and actors Dominic Marchie, Asher Grayson Percival and Jonni Shreve at the Los Angeles premiere for Kids vs. Aliens. (Courtesy of Crystal Percival)

Langford actor Asher Grayson Percival, 13, is back on the big screen as a lead in the sci-fi horror film Kids vs. Aliens.

Grayson plays Jack in the film, which was released in select theatres and on demand Friday (Jan. 20).

“It’s about a group of friends that are making a wrestling movie together, then aliens attack during a Halloween house party,” Grayson said. “They attack from a spaceship that fell into a lake behind the house.”

Grayson worked on the film in Halifax for six weeks.

“It was one of the best six weeks of my life,” Grayson said. “We shot during the night a lot which was really fun. We are always wet or looking wet because we got dragged into the water. It was really cold.”

Kids vs. Aliens was written by Jason Eisener and John Davies and directed by Eisener.

“The film has had quite good reviews overall,” Grayson said. “I don’t read too many of them though.”

Grayson was inspired to begin acting professionally after joining a musical theatre program when he was in kindergarten.

“That started this whole thing. I really enjoyed it. I also always really liked watching movies and wondered what was behind the camera. I thought that was super interesting.”

He got his first gig as a background actor on the TV series Pup Academy.

“When I got that first opportunity, I just jumped on it,” Grayson said. “I think I was about seven or eight years old and since then, I’ve just kept going forward.”

The Vic Theatre will be hosting a special screening of Kids vs. Aliens at 7 p.m. on Jan 29.

Grayson will be at the event to answer questions after the screening.

“I’m super excited for it,” Grayson added. “I think the best way to watch a movie like this is in a theatre. It makes the movie so good.”

Tickets can be purchased online, and none will be available at the door.

