New Sooke library project awarded to Nanaimo-based company

An artists rendition of the proposed new Vancouver Island Regional Library building in Sooke. (Vancouver Island Regional Library)

The contract to build a new 13,000-square-foot library in Sooke has been awarded to a Nanaimo company.

Island West Coast Developments will build the Vancouver Island Regional Library’s newest location on one-acre of a five-acre lot along Wadams Way.

The $7.5-million building will have a circular design, with a fireplace lounge area and a children’s area. In addition, there will be increased staffing, expanded hours of operation, and more scheduled programs.

“It certainly has been a journey getting to this exciting point,” said Brenda Leigh, VIRL board chair.

“I would like to thank the community for their patience as we worked through the challenges of planning within a sustained period of intensive development on the Island, revising the design to align with the budget and the district’s development vision, and all of the other pieces that needed to fall into place for a project of this scope.”

The VIRL board made slight adjustments to keep its design within budget, including removal of a balcony on the rear of the building, replacing exterior siding, and other small modifications.

Sooke has been looking to replace their aging library for the past decade, but the process had been delayed time after time.

“Our entire community will be stronger and more connected when the new Sooke library opens to the public,” Sooke Mayor Maja Tait said in a release.

“The District of Sooke is poised for significant growth and development in the years ahead. Despite the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, these are exciting times for the district, and the new library aligns seamlessly with our goals for the future. This is an exciting day for everyone.”

The construction timeline has yet to be announced by Island West Coast Developments.

– with files from Kevin Laird

