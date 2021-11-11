Three West Shore communities hosting Remembrance Day ceremonies

Langford and Metchosin ceremonies are being held in-person while Colwood’s is virtual this year

West Shore residents are getting ready to pay tribute to the men and women who have served Canada in times of war.

Remembrance Day ceremonies are set to begin around 10:30 a.m. in three communities, with Langford and Metchosin hosting in-person public ceremonies this year. Colwood’s ceremony, organized by Royal Roads University, will be a virtual event.

Here are the details for each West Shore ceremony this morning:

Langford

The Royal Canadian Legion Prince Edward Branch 91 will once again be hosting a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Langford (at the corner of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Goldstream Avenue).

The ceremony gets underway at 10:30 a.m. and everyone in attendance is asked to wear masks to help keep veterans, seniors and other community members safe.

Following the service, the Langford branch will be open for refreshments (full vaccination and picture ID are required for entry).

Colwood

Royal Roads University is holding the annual Remembrance Day ceremony online this year. Join via livestream at vimeo.com/event/1434847, as the Vancouver Island Ex-Cadet Club honours veterans and those who died in conflict in the service of Canada.

The broadcast begins at 10:30 a.m. and the ceremony will run from 10:40 to 11:45 a.m.

Immediately following the ceremony, viewers will have an opportunity to view a screening of the documentary Remembering HMCS Athabaskan, a War Heritage Research Initiative film produced by RRU professor Geoffrey Bird. The documentary explores the links between two educational institutions in Colwood, a Second World War destroyer, and communities in Brittany, France.

Metchosin

The Metchosin Remembrance Day Ceremony will once again take place on Happy Valley Road at Rocky Point Road.

The parade musters behind the fire hall at 10:30 a.m., leaving at 10:45 a.m. and arrives at St. Mary’s cenotaph at 10:55 a.m.. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and the parade will reassemble on Metchosin Road for the march back at 11:30 a.m.

Metchosin Road at Wootten Road and Happy Valley Road at William Head Road will be closed to traffic during the march and service, except for emergency vehicles.

No refreshments will be served this year.

