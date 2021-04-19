Pick up the <em>Financial Literacy Guide</em> from locations around Greater Victoria, or read the e-edition online.

Financial Literacy Guide shares what local families need to know now

According to a 2020 national survey by FP Canada, Canadians have ranked money as their greatest cause of stress in life – more than personal health, work and relationships. That sentiment was also at the core of the Canadian government’s Task Force on Financial Literacy, founded in the belief that financial literacy is critical to the prosperity and financial well-being of Canadians.

It was with that in mind that Black Press Media published its Financial Literacy Guide, the latest in its series of award-winning community publications that have explored important issues ranging from the overdose crisis to mental health to the coronavirus.

This latest special report, Financial Literacy, a 2021 Resource Guide for Greater Victoria, offers insights, information and tools to help Greater Victorians move forward and prepare for their short- and long-term future.

Published by the Victoria News and Monday Magazine, with community partner Coastal Community Credit Union, the publication is packed with information targeting the four key areas identified by the federal task force:

  1. Knowledge – an understanding of personal and broader financial matters;
  2. Skills – the ability to apply that financial knowledge in everyday life;
  3. Confidence – having the self-assurance to make important decisions; and
  4. Responsible financial decisions – the ability of individuals to use the knowledge, skills and confidence they have gained to make choices appropriate to their own circumstances.

“As we explored the topic of financial literacy for this guide, we quickly learned how important it is for individuals and families to have the skills they need to prepare for their future. I invite you to read on and learn more,” says Ruby Della Siega, publisher of Monday Magazine.

Inside, learn what the experts mean by financial literacy – and why it’s important – the benefits of budgeting and how to do it effectively, and how to talk to your kids about money. Learn why couples should tackle financial matters together, find support for new Canadians, tips for those starting their own business, and how to watch for and protect yourself from scams and investment fraud.

Inside, you’ll also find a comprehensive resource guide filled with handy contacts, organizations and programs designed to help Greater Victorians do more with their money.

Pick the guide up from locations around Greater Victoria, or read the e-edition online here.

And stay tuned…we’re working on many more compelling topics. Together, we can make the community stronger.

