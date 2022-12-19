Keep your pearly whites for life, with advice from this Sooke team of professionals

At SunRiver Dental and Implant Centre they can help you keep your teeth healthy for life.

Good dental hygiene and regular check-ups at your dentist are crucial for keeping your teeth healthy and sparkling for life.

Regular cleaning is the best defence against cavities and gum disease, in addition to a standard recommendation for oral hygiene check-ups every six months, says Dr. Beshoy Youssef, from Sun River Dental and Implant Centre in Sooke.

“This may seem like a lot, but surprisingly, a lot of change can happen in six months,” says Dr. Youssef. “Having your teeth cleaned regularly is the best way to remove plaque and buildup on the teeth and gums – it can’t be done through regular brushing alone.”

Conditions resulting from poor dental hygiene

Cavities can happen due to improper cleaning, with smaller cavities eventually becoming deep cavities, creating decay and possible loss of teeth.

Tooth sensitivity happens when nerves become extremely painful when chewing or brushing. This can cause your gums to recede, and without professional cleaning, an accumulation of bacteria.

“Common things we see are gum disease, also referred to as gingivitis or periodontal disease,” Dr. Youssef says. “This is a bacterial infection caused by the accumulation of plaque and calculus or tartar, on your teeth.”

A condition in the body that can also exacerbate poor dental health is diabetes, with perhaps the most significant cause-and-effect relationship with gum disease. Higher blood sugar levels make for higher risk of gum disease, requiring more cleaning than normal.

The ultrasonic cleaning technique removes plaque and build-up with out scratching teeth and gums.

Ultrasonic cleaning technique

“The ultrasonic tools we use remove plaque and buildup without scratching teeth or gums with harsh tools,” Dr. Youssef says. “Ultrasonic toothbrushes are great, but our system goes deeper than ordinary systems and our cameras and Intra Oral scans give us a viewing window into your mouth that reveals small problems before they can become bigger ones.”

Oral examinations

Regular oral exams are absolutely necessary if you want to keep your teeth for life. Many gum diseases affect your overall health well beyond just your ability to chew your food, which is an essential part of your digestive process.

Dental health is essential to your physical well-being – and now is the time to use up annual insurance quotas. The SunRiver Dental team makes it easy, working with insurers, and offering payment plans for those without insurance, to ensure everyone can afford and receive dental health care.

