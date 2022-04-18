Lowering your emissions really can save you money!

Most people today are fully aware of the need for us all to make changes to reduce our impact on the environment – including reducing our emissions.

However, many of us can be deterred from making the shift to homes and vehicles that can do so. This hesitancy can be understandable given the rhetoric voiced on the subject for many years, but the District of Sooke wants to help change all that.

For most people, the biggest concern is money. For instance, the sticker price on an electric vehicle – or EV – can hold many residents back from making that purchase, although the cost benefits can quickly add up.

“We’ve been interviewing residents over the last several months to understand what barriers they face to make changes that might help reduce community emissions. Residents are sharing that an EV car payment was $200 less than they were spending on fuel, so there may be myths we can dispel,” says Christina Moog, Communications Coordinator with the District of Sooke.

“Who doesn’t want to save $200 dollars every month? Obviously, this might not be the same story given everyone’s unique circumstances. We’re keen to listen and support residents as best we can in making changes that can help make life more affordable while also responding to the climate emergency,” says Moog.

Sooke residents Carol and David Mallet are also making moves in the right direction. This forward-thinking couple has, over the span of three years, had 34 solar panels installed on their home, with the final 10 installed purely to charge their EV!

“It just feels so good to know that the sun is charging our car!” Carol says.

The savings and convenience of driving an EV are far more than most people imagine.

”There are fewer moving parts to go wrong – we’ve only had to add windshield fluid and rotate the tires, which is over and above gas savings,” David says.

Perceived roadblocks about convenience are also quickly dispelled.

“You plug your EV into a 110 volt outlet at home and charge it overnight. For travel, there’s a network of charge stations across the country,” David says.

For information about making changes to your home to provide cost savings and convenience, the CleanBC Community Energy Coach website is a great place to start.

“They’re wonderful,” says District of Sooke Climate Action Coordinator Maia Carolsfeld. “They really guide you and make clean energy and lowering your emissions as accessible as possible. I highly recommend them.”

Thinking about purchasing an EV? The Plug in BC website is a great place to start, with a wealth of information including tips on making a purchase, the how-when-and-where of charging, and available incentives.

Learn more about the District of Sooke’s Climate Resilience and Regeneration Strategy during Sooke Earth Day celebrations April 19 to 23. The four-day event features an Ideas Wall, a tree planting event, free webinars, and wraps up at Sooke Country Market’s opening day.