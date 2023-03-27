Now is the time to retrofit your home, and this free program is here to help!

“The Home Energy Navigator program supports and guides homeowners on climate-friendly upgrades such as heat pumps, insulation and energy-efficient windows with a free concierge service to simplify every step of the process,” says Nikki Elliott, Manager, Climate Action Programs for the CRD.

Whether you’re just starting to retrofit your home or are already halfway through the process, the CRD Home Energy Navigator program is here to help.

The free program was created by local governments in BC to engage and support homeowners through every stage of their retrofit journey, from planning, to hiring contractors, to applying for rebates and more. It’s delivered in partnership between the CRD and local non-profit City Green Solutions.

“Individually and collectively, these energy-efficient renovations support global efforts to tackle and adapt to climate change,” says Nikki Elliott, Manager, Climate Action Programs. “The Home Energy Navigator program supports and guides homeowners on climate-friendly upgrades such as heat pumps, insulation and energy-efficient windows with a free concierge service to simplify every step of the process.”

Why now is the time to retrofit your home

If you’ve struggled with a home that’s too hot or too cold, retrofits can make your home more comfortable year-round. If you’ve faced painfully high energy bills, retrofits can make monthly bills more affordable. Many retrofits can also reduce unwanted noise, too!

With the thousands of dollars in government rebates available now and the Home Energy Navigator program here to help you every step of the way, now is the perfect time to get started.

The Home Energy Navigator program helps at any stage of your retrofit

No matter where you are in your retrofit journey, the free Home Energy Navigator program can help.

Before you start: Connect with an Energy Concierge to discuss your project in a free virtual home energy consultation and get advice on next steps. During planning: An Energy Concierge can help you decide which upgrades to pursue, analyse quotes and choose contractors that align with your goals. They’ll also ensure you perform all the proper steps to remain eligible for rebates. During construction: Even if you’re already halfway through retrofits, connecting with an Energy Concierge can help with any questions about the construction or rebates. When applying for rebates: When your upgrades are complete it’s time to apply for rebates and grants! Your Energy Concierge can help you navigate the requirements and review all documentation to support your application. When your upgrades are complete: It’s time to sit back and enjoy your energy efficient home! The Home Energy Navigator will even send you a commemorative package to mark your completion of the program.

Upgrading your home can be a big undertaking, but Home Energy Navigator is here to help. Participate in this free program by filling out a registration form online at www.homeenergynav.ca or call 1.866.381.9995.

