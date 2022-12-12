Pharmacy team helps Christmas wishes come true in Sooke

The staff at Pharmasave Sooke have created a unique way of giving during the holidays with their Christmas Tree of Wishes program.

The holiday season is a time of giving, not only to family and friends, but to those in the community who may be in need as well.

In response, the team at Pharmasave Sooke is running their Christmas Tree of Wishes program throughout the holiday season!

“This is the second year for our Christmas Tree of Wishes,” says Pharmasave store manager and pharmacist, Mohamed Zeid. “It’s an opportunity for our customers and patients to make an anonymous Christmas wish for something they aren’t able to get themselves – it really aligns with this community’s efforts to support each other.”

The entire project was inspired by assistant front store manager Cathy Yuil, a 13 year Pharmasave employee.

Three trees of wishes

The program has three Christmas trees found in-store at Pharmasave Sooke, each decorated with tags listing specific Christmas wishes to choose from.

Each of the three trees is designated for one of the following categories and local organizations:

Pharmasave Sooke customers can then take tags from the trees and fulfill as many wishes as they like, with purchases made at Pharmasave or any other retailer they choose. Tags and gifts must be turned to the Pharmasave Sooke staff by Dec. 23, and will then be taken to the participating organizations.

Gifts will be delivered to recipients shortly before Christmas, with any surplus children’s items given to the Sooke Food Bank Society’s Christmas Bureau, to be given to kids as birthday presents throughout the year.

“Last year went so well we had to replace the tags three or four times,” says front store manager Deanna Brett. “It’s made us even more excited about this year’s Christmas Tree of Wishes!”

Santa’s coming too!

Pharmasave Sooke has also invited Santa and two of his elves to drop in from the North Pole. Santa will be in-store for photos from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23, for a suggested $10 or $15 donation to the Sooke Food Bank Society. (Watch for the total amount donated to be announced in the Pharmasave newsletter in the new year!)

Learn more on Facebook and Instagram, and then head to Pharmasave Sooke to take part in the season of giving!

