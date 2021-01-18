Too much clutter? Don’t say good-bye … say ‘See you later!’

All units are accesible by ground, allowing easy access to belongings, which is just one of the ways Elite Storage facilitates the storage experience.

If it’s time to free up more room in your home, there’s no need to bid your belongings a permanent goodbye. Rather, say “See you later” and send them to a state-of-the-art local storage facility.

“If you’re looking to free up some space in your home, Langford’s newest self-storage solution is bringing accessible and secure storage experiences to the West Shore,” explains Kari Sullivan Facilities Manager of Elite Self Storage.

Whether you’re moving, downsizing, have a jam-packed garage, or even a child returning home for the summer, secure storage is a great alternative for your home, notes Sullivan. Others may need more space to store business materials or products. Regardless of your needs, solutions are on your doorstep.

What to look for in your storage facility?

When it comes to choosing the right storage facility for your self-storage needs, here are a couple of things you should look for.

Accessibility: The accessibility of your storage facility should be high up on your list of priorities! At Elite Self Storage, all units have ground level access, removing the hassle of elevators all the while making loading and unloading easy. You can also access your unit 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering you the convenience to retrieve your things when you need them. Security: Choosing a storage facility with security as a top priority is equally important. The security features at Elite include individual personalized security codes and video surveillance. Value: A storage facility with a variety of units provides the flexibility to cater to your unique storage needs. With more than 450 heated storage units (providing safe, year-round storage), at sizes ranging from 25 sq. ft. to 150 sq. ft., you’re sure to find the right fit. And in addition to the low price guarantee, clients appreciate month-to-month rentals with no security deposits or administration fees.

Sign up and support local wildlife

With each new move-in, Elite Self Storage makes a donation to Wild ARC – the only wild animal rehabilitation centre of its kind on southern Vancouver Island, helping animals recover and return to the wild. You can feel good knowing your purchase is making a difference in our own backyard.

