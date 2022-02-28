Toronto proptech Perch releases innovative Pathfinder tool that makes finding a mortgage as easy as 1-2-3

Perch aims to empower Canadians to make informed real estate decisions and help them unlock their wealth-building potential, says Alex Leduc, Perch Founder.

Shopping for a mortgage can be a daunting task for many, but with new emerging technologies, it doesn’t have to be anymore. Perch, the proptech startup that empowers Canadians to build wealth through real estate with its intuitive home ownership platform, recently announced the launch of their latest tool, Pathfinder.

Whether buying a home, renewing a mortgage, or looking to refinance, the web-based tool allows Canadians to instantly shop and compare mortgage offers from over 20 lenders, enabling users to find the best mortgage deals online in 3 simple steps.

How does Pathfinder work?

Pathfinder asks for a few details about what a buyer or homeowner is looking to do and allows them to instantly view and sort offers by total savings, mortgage rate, lender, term length, prepayment flexibility, and more. Those with an existing mortgage offer from any lender can easily compare it with products from 20+ lenders and see which offer has the higher total savings amount, allowing them to identify which deal is best suited for them.

Pathfinder allows Canadians to instantly shop and compare mortgage offers from over 20 lenders.

Through predictive modeling, Pathfinder is the only tool that enables users to compare all mortgage deals as it relates to their overall expected costs.

This includes things like:

Factoring in expected prime rate increases to compare a variable rate to a fixed rate

Factoring in expected rate movements to compare shorter terms against a 5-year rate

Factoring in expected penalties to break based on each lender’s specific penalty calculation methodology

The tool also provides live insights so users can see what others are selecting for their mortgage term length, or how many are choosing fixed over variable rates. With Pathfinder, it’s easier than ever before for Canadians to get real, personalized mortgage rates right at their fingertips.

“At Perch, our goal is to empower Canadians to make informed decisions when it comes to their real estate and help them unlock their wealth building potential” notes Alex Leduc, Perch Founder. “We’re proud to be the first company in Canada to offer real, instant and transparent mortgage rate quotes online.”

Why Perch?

Fast pre-approvals in as little as 20 minutes, and mortgage approvals in less than 48 hours

Free and easy to use mortgage calculator to help individuals understand their purchasing power

Find the lowest mortgage rates available in Canada

Dedicated 1:1 support, seven days a week from Perch mortgage advisors

Easily calculate the benefit of buying with the new First-Time Homebuyer Incentive program

Perch was founded in 2018 by Alex Leduc and is proudly based in Toronto, Ontario. To learn more, visit www.myperch.io, or Instagram @perchcanada and Facebook @perchcanada.

Finance