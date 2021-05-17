Win big and help our Heroes

Get your tickets to win a $2.6 million Grand Prize – and support two great causes

Hometown Heroes Lottery spokesperson Sebastian Sevallo outside of the 5,137 sq. ft. Grand Prize home in Langley, in Murrayville.

Tickets for the 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery are almost sold out (over 90 per cent sold) – so, this could be your last chance to get in to win one of nine Grand Prize options. With your ticket purchases, you’ll be helping our health care heroes by supporting VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

Every ticket changes a life. And, any ticket could be a winner!

This year’s Grand Prize home options are located throughout British Columbia in the province’s most desirable locales: choose a home in the Lower Mainland, with a $2.6 million South Surrey package or a $2.6 million Langley package; live the city life with a $2.4 million sub-penthouse condo package in Vancouver, or a jaw-dropping $2.6 million sub-penthouse condo package in North Vancouver, with amazing views at Park West at Lions Gate Village; choose the North Island or South Island, with either a $2.4 million SookePoint package or a $2.4 million Courtenay home package at Crown Isle; or, live like a multi-millionaire in the Okanagan, with a Kelowna home at Granite at McKinley Beach or a Penticton home at The Ridge. (Both Okanagan home packages are worth over $2.4 million.)

Or, of course, you could choose $2.1 million tax-free cash.

(Video tours, photo galleries, and virtual tours of this year’s Grand Prize homes are available for viewing on heroeslottery.com.)

In total, there are over 3,200 prizes up for grabs in the 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery, worth over $3.2 million total. And, you can win even more if you get your tickets for the Daily Cash PLUS and the 50/50 PLUS. (The 50/50 jackpot is once again on a record-breaking pace, and could grow to over $2 million!)

Get your 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery tickets online at heroeslottery.com or by phone at 604-648-4376 (or toll-free at 1-866-597-4376) and you’ll be automatically entered into the $31,000 Heroes Bonus Draw (Deadline: Midnight, Friday, May 28) and the $34,000 Summer Bonus Draw, as well as 51 Early Bird Draws (worth over $150,000 total) and, of course, the Grand Prize Draw.

Tickets cost 3 for $75 / 6 for $125 / 20 for $300.

Lottery spokesperson Karen Khunkhun shows off the 4,724 sq. ft. South Surrey home, part of a $2.6 million Grand Prize package.

