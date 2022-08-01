Win the dream, live like a multi-millionaire!

Which home will you choose? If you win the Grand Prize draw, you’ll choose one of eight options, including a $2.8-million home package.

If you win the Grand Prize draw for this year’s BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery, you’ll get to choose one of eight multi-million-dollar prize options – including a $2.8 million home package.

Win your way to an incredible lifestyle in South Surrey, Vancouver, Kelowna, Vernon, Sooke, or Courtenay.

Choose a serene suburban palace, a chic city home, an Island retreat, or paradise in the Okanagan’s year-round sunshine.

Or, take $2,300,000 tax-free cash.

Head to bcchildren.com to check out the homes, get your tickets, and start dreaming!

This could be your best chance to become an instant millionaire – and tickets start at just $100.

“This luxurious home is stylish with a gourmet kitchen, private bar, yoga studio, gym, and plenty of room to entertain, both inside and out,” says Erin Cebula, the lottery’s spokesperson. “I continue to be honoured to work with BC Children’s Hospital and the Dream Lottery. Lottery funds go to research initiatives that open the door to novel theatre for conditions like childhood cancer or rare diseases.

“The support of British Columbians will continue to bring new hope to children and families who need it most.”

Every dollar raised by the 2022 Dream Lottery will support BC Children’s Hospital Foundation – and world-leading researchers – in its quest to conquer childhood illness.

And every ticket ordered early will be automatically entered in three Bonus draws, the Early Bird draws (worth over $350,000), and the Grand Prize draw.

It’s a win-win.

There are over 3,000 prizes up for grabs in this year’s lottery, worth over $3.5 million.

Plus, you can purchase tickets for two extra games: the 50/50 and Daily Cash PLUS.

With Daily Cash tickets, you’ll get in extra prize draws with $348,000 in cash up for grabs – and 126 winners. With your 50/50 tickets, you’ll win half of this summer’s biggest jackpot – and it could grow to over $2.3 million.

Last year’s 50/50 PLUS winner took home $2,182,365. This year, it could be you!

Get your 2022 Dream Lottery tickets online at bcchildren.com or by phone at 604.536.2491 (or toll-free at 1.888.888.1567), or in-person at London Drugs or Save-On-Foods.

Tickets cost 3 for $100 / 6 for $175 / 9 for $250 / 20 for $500.

