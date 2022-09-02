Lifelong Sooke resident makes council pitch

Steve Anderson cites several issues he believes are key in his decision to run for Sooke district council.

“I’ve always had an interest in local politics, but it’s increased in a big way for the past few years,” said Anderson, a lifelong Sooke resident who graduated from Edward Milne Community School in 1990.

“There are several issues that I believe could be handled better. The OCP review and the climate action plan would be two examples. Economic development goes hand in hand with those two issues. “

Anderson stressed that environmental protection strategies require a holistic approach, including consideration of all aspects of Sooke’s surroundings.

“If we are staring at the sky that is falling, we cannot ignore the earth under our feet that is crumbling, and our water sources that are filling up with garbage,” he said.

Economically, Anderson would like to see an increase in “value-added” businesses to help ensure a strong financial future for Sooke.

“Sooke people are smart, and we should be a wealthy town with a surplus in the coffers, not a deficit,” he said. “If we want to have our cake and eat it too, then we have to take the time and effort to bake the cake ourselves, and not keeping borrowing money from the next generation to pay someone else to bake that cake for us.”

Anderson has worked in business and construction management as an employee and as an employer, and is an active participant in social outreach, planning community events and performing arts.

“Progress and growth in Sooke is a reality, and needs to be handled with economic shrewdness, wisdom and compassion,” he said. “It does not need to be handled with any increase in taxes, any increase in social tensions, or with getting rid of the good foundations that we have already laid.”

Anderson would like to bring more “philosophical balance” to what he describes as old School Sooke and new school Sooke by encouraging more public input, deep critical thinking and broad-minded, unhindered discussion.

“If we are going to learn sustainable ecological and economic practices from other communities, then we should be learning from the farmers in Metchosin,” he noted.

The civic election is held on Oct. 15.



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Municipal electionSooke