Sooke school trustee candidate a prolific volunteer

Amanda Dowhy is running for one of the three seats representing Sooke in the Milne’s Landing Zone for the Sooke School District, which includes Sooke and the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area. (Submitted)

Crunching numbers won’t present a problem for school board candidate Amanda Dowhy.

Dowhy is the bookkeeper for the Royal Colwood Golf Club, and her volunteering efforts include several years working on budgets with the Sooke Parents Education Advisory Council’s resource committee.

Dowhy is running for one of three seats on the board of education for Sooke School District in the Milne’s Landing Zone, which represents Sooke and the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area.

Her extensive background in volunteer initiatives totals two decades with parent advisory councils, the Sooke School District, Sooke Lions Club, Sooke Harbour Chamber of Commerce, the Sooke Food Bank, Sooke Region Tourism, and Sooke sea cadets.

“I have gained great experience and recognize that the move to trustee would allow my voice to represent and serve not only my immediate community, but to help improve the outlook of education across our district,” said Dowhy, who lives in Sooke with her partner and two children, both students in the school district.

“Over the decade, I have seen our district grow and develop its identity through a time of tremendous growth, and I look forward to the chance to continue improving our district as an educational leader in our province.”

As a district that’s comprised of rural and urban settings, Dowhy said she would work hard to ensure the board strives to remove the stigma of have and have not schools and to ensure all students progressing through middle and secondary school are provided with a consistent, high-quality foundation for learning.

“Ensuring our schools are safe, inclusive, and diverse spaces where students and families feel welcome is key to helping students grow into prepared citizens of our communities as they transition out of secondary school,” said Dowhy. “As a district, we need to take an active role in dismantling systemic racism within our schools to create those safe, inclusive, and diverse spaces.”

She is excited about the opportunity to engage with the community in the coming weeks, and believes she will bring a strong voice to the board of education.

For more information, contact dowhyforsd62@gmail.com or call 250-858-04282.

The nomination period for people wanting to run for the board of education runs until Sept. 9. Nomination forms are available online at sd62.bc.ca or at the school district office at 3143 Jacklin Rd.

The civic election is Oct. 15.

