1 dead, more than 1 in custody following report of shots fired in Nanaimo

Heavy RCMP presence at strip mall along old Island Highway

RCMP on scene at Rock City Centre in Nanaimo following reports of shots fired. RCMP confirmed one person died in the incident. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

One person is dead after reports of shots fired at Rock City Centre in Nanaimo.

A heavy police presence is outside the Wendy’s restaurant at the plaza along the old Island highway.

Witnesses report hearing shots fired.

Nanaimo RCMP spokesman Const. Gary O’Brien confirmed one person died in the incident and more than one person has been taken into custody. He said police are investigating more than one scene related to the case.

“No danger to the public at this point,” O’Brien said.

More to come.

Massive RCMP response to Rock City Plaza for possible shooting. Possible victim. Witnesses report three shots fired and one suspect fled scene. #nanaimo @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/ljyMfzXylA — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) May 20, 2021

