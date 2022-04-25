1 driver blows ‘warn’ in 3 nights of police roadblocks in Oak Bay

A police roadblock set up on Oak Bay Avenue on April 23 saw Oak Bay officers issue two tickets and conduct two sobriety tests. No one was found to be impaired. (OBPD/Twitter)

Late in the night on April 22, officers set up a road block on Foul Bay Road and wound up issuing a ticket for no insurance, one notice and order document for a licence plate issue, and one document for a three-month driving prohibition. Numerous drivers were stopped to check their sobriety and no drivers were found to be impaired.

The next evening, police set up on Oak Bay Avenue. Two tickets were issued and two sobriety tests were conducted. No one was found to be impaired.

Officers did impound a vehicle early Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Foul Bay Road, after stopping a driver travelling 70 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone. While speaking with the driver, the officer started an impaired driving investigation. In a roadside screening, the 19-year old man driving blew a ‘warn’ and was issued a three-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for three days. He was also issued a speeding ticket.

A bit of excess

On April 22 an officer conducting speed enforcement on Cedar Hill Cross Road near Crestview Road clocked a vehicle at 96 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone. The man driving was issued a ticket for excessive speed and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The next night in the same spot an officer clocked a vehicle at 112 km/h. The 19-year-old man driving was also issued an excessive speeding ticket and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. Drivers going more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit face a $368 ticket, three penalty points on their driving record and a mandatory seven-day impound. Drivers going more than 60 km/h faster than the speed limit face a fine of $483 and three penalty points.

Earlier in the week, on April 20 an officer stopped a driver near Foul Bay Road and Newton Street for speeding – 86 km/h in a 50 zone. The 17-year-old failed to produce their learner’s licence and was driving contrary to restrictions. They were ticketed for speeding and not having a licence and were given a verbal warning for other offences.

Swiped zodiac sails off

Police are on the lookout for a Zodiac boat reported stolen April 24 from near Oak Bay Marina.

The white Titan Zodiac was equipped with a 700cc outboard motor and has a total value of around $2,500. A witness said they saw a white sailboat towing the zodiac away from the area around 9 that morning.

Damage control

Police patrols are on the rise near Uplands Golf Course, where vandalism is a recurring theme.

The door to the new men’s washroom on the course has been kicked in three times since the washroom has been built. The latest damage, valued around $500, was reported April 20.

Timely tech

Oak Bay Police Department has a found Apple watch dropped off by its finder. The person who can prove themselves the rightful owner of this watch should visit the office at 1703 Monterey Ave.

