FILE – Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as health officials urge B.C. to remember safety protocols

There are currently 1268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring

B.C. reported 105 new COVID-19 cases and one death over the past 24 hours in a joint statement released by health officials Tuesday (Sept. 29).

In the statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Deputy Health Minister Stephen Brown said there are currently 1,268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 9,013 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll has reached 234. The most recent death was of a person in Fraser Health.

There are 69 people in hospital with the virus, 20 of whom are in ICU.

Officials said there is a new outbreak at Haro Park Centre long-term care facility in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, for a total of 14 health-care facilities with outbreaks at this time.

In their statement, health officials reminded British Columbians again that this fall will not look like that of years’ past.

“We have had to change our special celebrations and gatherings to keep the people we care about safe,” officials said. “This same approach is how we need to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Rather than travelling to see friends or hosting a large family dinner, make it small this year and plan to connect virtually instead.”

The province also extended its state of emergency Tuesday, allowing the province to continue using its expanded powers under the Emergency Program Act. B.C. has been in a state of emergency since March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

ALSO READ: National child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

VIDEO: Ottawa unveils guidelines, deal for rapid COVID-19 tests as calls for approval mount

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

Just Posted

‘Bonnie’ and ‘Henry’ among latest litter of service dog puppies

Pair destined to be guide dogs, as autism service dogs or PTSD service dogs

B.C. salmon farms challenge activists’ demands for site closures

News reporting also unfair, inaccurate and distorted

Electrical issue causes heavy smoke to billow from Oak Bay Avenue coffee shop

Victoria and Oak Bay fire crews responded to smoke at Victoria café

Former Victoria Royals manager celebrates Stanley Cup win

Grant Armstrong is now an amateur scout with Tampa Bay Lightning

Horgan frustrated as Transport Canada mandate for BC Ferry riders returns

Transport Canada reinstates rule that bans passengers from lower decks

105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as health officials urge B.C. to remember safety protocols

There are currently 1268 active cases, with 3,337 people under public health monitoring

B.C. VOTES 2020: Few solutions offered for ‘out of control’ camping

B.C. Liberals, NDP spend millions as problem keeps growing

National child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

Parksville pedestrian airlifted to hospital in Vancouver after nighttime collision

Police report man’s injuries were ‘significant’ but not life-threatening

Shoplifting suspect allegedly spits on worker at store in Nanaimo

Suspect became aggressive when confronted by loss prevention officer at Walmart, say RCMP

Reincarnation, baby! Music-making B.C. couple celebrate ‘miracle’ pregnancy

‘I (said) to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated,’ Elise Estrada says

Most Read